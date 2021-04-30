Identification of Meron disaster victims to continue after Shabbat

The identification process of the 45 people who were killed during the Lag Ba'Omer celebrations in Meron was stopped on Friday afternoon by order of the Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, due to the start of Shabbat.

Almost all of the victims have already been identified by the families, but many of them could not be brought for burial due to the start of Shabbat.

Many of the victims’ families who gathered outside the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir were outraged on Friday after realizing that it would not be possible to bury their loved ones before Shabbat, reported Channel 12 News.

The families said that the procedure was unnecessarily delayed, while the Institute of Forensic Medicine updated that it was not possible to complete the identification of all the victims in time.

Authorities on Friday afternoon cleared for publication the names of some of the 45 victims.

Israel will hold a national day of mourning on Sunday for the victims of the Meron disaster.

Israel's government approved the day of mourning, which had been proposed both by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. To mark the day, public buildings, IDF camps, and Israeli representations abroad will drop their flags to half-mast.

