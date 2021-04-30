Biden Justice Department nominee hid ties to anti-Semitic poet

A Biden Justice Department nominee, whose nomination has already drawn controversy for past racist comments made during college as well as inviting an anti-Semitic speaker to give a talk at Harvard, has been accused of concealing ties to an anti-Semitic Marxist poet and professor.

Archived copies of an academic journal list Kristen Clarke on the masthead next to Amiri Baraka, an antisemitic Marxist and black nationalist who Clarke told members of Congress she had never worked with, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

Many of Baraka’s poems are full of anti-Semitism.

One calls Jews “owner-Jews.”

In a poem written shortly after the attacks of September 11, Baraka accused Israel of knowing in advance about 9/11 and warning “4,000 Israeli workers at the Twin Towers” to stay home that day.

The journal Souls lists both Clarke and Baraka as editors in at least eight volumes over two years, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

In a supplementary committee questionnaire, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) asked Clarke whether she had ever served on the editorial staff of a journal with Baraka. She replied that she had not.

