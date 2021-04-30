Netanyahu donates blood following Meron disaster

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived on Friday afternoon to donate blood at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, as part of the national effort to obtain blood donations following the disaster in Meron.

"Like many of the citizens of Israel, I came to donate blood as an act of identification with the injured and as an act of identification with the terrible tragedy that happened here," Netanyahu said. "During trying times, our people unite and that's what we do in this moment as well."

"I will do everything, the Israeli government will do everything, to help the families of those who perished. We understand your deep sorrow, we know that your world has been destroyed - we will help you recover in any way we can," he added.

The Prime Minister recounted his conversation with the President of the United States, saying, "I just spoke to President Biden, he called me and asked to express his condolences over the tragedy that took place here. I thank him on your behalf, citizens of Israel. As well as to President Putin, to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to European leaders, leaders in the Arab world - from Bahrain, the Emirates and many other leaders who share in the grief and sorrow of all Israeli citizens. In these moments, we are together more than ever."

