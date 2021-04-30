Blinken speaks to Ashkenazi following Meron disaster

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi following the disaster on Mount Meron.

“I spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi this morning to convey my deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragedy at Mt. Meron,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

“The bond between the United States and Israel is ironclad and we stand ready to assist,” he added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered his condolences in wake of the Meron disaster.

In a statement issued following the conversation, Biden said, “The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron.”

“I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to offer my profound condolences on behalf of the American people to our friends in Israel.”

“The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded. We are also working to confirm reports that American citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the religious observance of Lag B’Omer,” said Biden.

