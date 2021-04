Why insist on remaining in a foreign land? Why insist on remaining in the Diaspora with all its dangers to the Jewish people? Dr. Sam Minskoff ,

iStock Jews around the world Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, addresses these above critical issues. He stresses the fact that making Aliyah is the most courageous, bravest thing a Jew can do while fending off extreme discouragement, negativity and rejection based on fake news promoting distortion and fear.



