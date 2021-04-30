Trump: McConnell needs to be fired

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday continued his onslaught of criticism of US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, stating that if Republicans want to take back the Senate in 2022 they need to find a new leader.

Speaking on Fox Business Network, Trump said that the Republican Party needs “good leadership.”

“Mitch McConnell has not done a great job. I think they should change Mitch McConnell,” said Trump.

In response, McConnell later told Fox News, “We’re looking to the future, not the past.”

McConnell (R-KY) has been the Republican Senate leader since 2007.

A long-running feud between Trump and McConnell would make it more difficult for the GOP to take back the Senate next year, as a battle between Trump supporters and party loyalists could divide support, reported Reuters.

Democrats current control the Senate after winning two Georgia seats in January, leading to a 50-50 split in the chamber, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the deciding vote.

Historically, the party in the White House takes heavy loses in the first mid-term elections.