Israel to hold day of mourning for Meron victims

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has declared that Sunday, May 2, will be a day of national mourning for the victims of the Meron disaster.

"I request to announce Sunday as a national day of mourning," Netanyahu said. "Let us unite, all of us, with the sorrow of the families, and prayers for the welfare of the injured."

During the night between Thursday night and Friday morning, 44 Israelis were killed in a stampede near the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi).

Another 150 Israelis were injured. Though initially there were reported to be six people in critical condition, Health Ministry Director General Professor Hezi Levy clarified Friday morning that no one is in critical condition and there is currently no threat to life.

The ZAKA organization is currently transferring the victims' bodies to their families for identification.