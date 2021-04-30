Yamina demands Justice Ministry for Shaked

The Yamina party is demanding that the “bloc of change” hand the Justice Ministry to Ayelet Shaked, a request that will cause Gideon Sa'ar to demand the Defense and Finance Ministries.

The demand, according to a report by Channel 12 News’ political commentator Amit Segal, is causing delays in negotiations between the two sides. At present, according to the report, negotiations for the formation of a Lapid-Bennett government are moving slowly.

The report also said that the “bloc of change” is suspecting that the Likud and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett are planning a trick whereby the Likud would recommend Bennett, he will be the first in a rotation as Prime Minister, and the Knesset Arrangements Committee will not be in hands that are hostile to the Likud, preserving the possibility of approving a law for the direct election of a Prime Minister.