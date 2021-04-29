Lapid agrees to Bennett, Sa'ar's demands

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid has agreed to several demands of Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar in negotiations to form a 'change' government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, Lapid has agreed to increase the number of ministers in the government to 24, thereby allowing for a greater number of right-wing ministers. Under the agreement, Yamina and New Hope would receive eight ministries for their 13 MKs.

Disagreements remain over which MKs would be given which ministries, in particular the fate of the Education Ministry. There are also disagreements over the participation of the haredi parties.

Negotiation teams hope to have a first draft of a coalition agreement by tomorrow. If that happens, the party leaders will meet on Saturday night. The change bloc hopes to have an agreement ready by the time Netanyahu's mandate to form a government expires next week.