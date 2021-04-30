Video of Jewish comedian Adam Sandler turned away from crowded IHOP goes viral

An employee of an IHOP pancake house who accidentally turned away famous Jewish comedian Adam Sandler without recognizing him has gone viral in security footage she posted of the incident.

The video, which has blown up on TikTok, shows IHOP employee Dayanna Rodas telling former SNL star Sandler that he and his daughter would have to wait 30 minutes to get a table at the overcrowded restaurant, reported Fox News. Upon hearing the news, a disappointed Sandler and his daughter simply leave the restaurant.

Rodas said she was especially embarrassed by the fact that she had no idea at the time she was talking to Sandler, who has also starred in hit movies such as You Don't Mess with the Zohan, where he played an Israeli counterterrorist commando.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," she captioned the video. She also added a filter to the video that makes her look like a clown.

Viewers of the video have pointed out that it was an easy mistake to not recognize the actor as he was dressed not to draw attention to himself. He was also wearing a mask, which made most of his face not visible.

Rodas wrote on the video that she hopes Sandler will come back and give her a second chance.

"Pleaseee come back, “she said.

While Sandler appears disappointed in the video that he won’t be able to receive timely service, many viewers praised him for not giving the restaurant staff a bad time or using his celebrity to ask for special treatment.