NY man convicted of threatening lawmakers railed against ‘Zionist Occupied Government’

A New York City man who referred to Congress as a “Zionist Occupied Government” was convicted Wednesday on charges of threatening to “slaughter” lawmakers.

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Brendan Hunt, 37, of Queens, also known as “X-Ray Ultra,” of threatening to assault and murder members of Congress. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

In the days after the Capitol riot, Hunt posted threatening social media posts, including a video called “KILL YOUR SENATORS” in which he rants, “[W]e have to take out these Senators and then replace them with actual patriots. This is a [Zionist Occupied Government],” according to the Department of Justice.

“Zionist Occupied Government,” or ZOG, is a catchphrase among white supremacists who believe that the U.S. government is controlled by Jews.

The evidence against Hunt included white supremacist material and documents downloaded from his’s electronic devices, including Hitler’s manifesto “Mein Kampf.”

Hunt, who works for the courts system as an analyst, expressed remorse at the trial, saying he was “immature” and “wrote a lot of things I didn’t mean.” He was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6.