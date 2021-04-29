Man in critical condition after collapsing at Meron

A man was rushed to a hospital in northern Israel in critical condition Thursday night after he collapsed at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron ahead of Lag B’Omer celebrations.

The man, in his 60s, passed out in the courtyard of the gravesite Thursday evening just ahead of the Lag B’Omer holiday.

United Hatzalah emergency volunteers were dispatched to the scene, treating the man before evacuating him to Ziv Medical Center in the nearby city of Tzfat (Safed).

“United Hatzalah's medical teams in Meron performed CPR on a man in his 60s who collapsed and lost consciousness in the courtyard of the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai,” a United Hatzalah spokesman said.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Gal Yissor, who was the first responder at the scene and initiated CPR on the man, relayed: "Worshippers at the site told me that a man had collapsed and that some passersby began performing chest compressions.”

“I ran over checked his vital signs and finding no pulse, I took over the compressions while calling for backup. Together with other volunteer EMTs and Paramedics who came up to Meron to protect the health and safety of the worshippers here, we performed CPR on the man in an attempt to resuscitate him. We delivered shocks with a defibrillator and rushed the man to an ambulance. He was transported to Ziv Hospital in Tzefat while still undergoing CPR. He was in critical condition during transport."