Anonymous poll: What if Netanyahu, Bennett ran together for prime minister?

As coalition negotiations continue to stall, an anonymous survey examined the possibility that Benjamin Netanyahu and Naftali Bennett will run together for prime minister in a direct election.

Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal speculated that the Likud party was behind the anonymous poll, which examined a scenario in which Netanyahu and Bennett will be registered together on the same ballot in a direct election for prime minister, much like in the United States, where the president and vice president run together on the same ballot.

Under the poll's scenario, incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu would serve the majority of the time as prime minister, three years, while Bennett would serve the final year as prime minister.

In the survey in question, the respondents are were sked: "If there were direct elections for prime minister, when Netanyahu and Bennett would run together when Netanyahu for three years and Bennett for a year, and Lapid and Gantz would also run separately - who would you vote for?".

Yesterday, the leaders of the Yamina and New Hope parties held marathon talks in the hope of reaching a breakthrough which would lead to a government without Benjamin Netanyahu. MKs Ayelet Shaked, Zeev Elkin and Yoaz Handel also took part in the negotiations, which lasted into the night.