Supreme Court rejects petition to demolish home of boy accused of killing Arab woman

The Supreme Court on Thursday voted unanimously to reject the petition of Yaqoub Rabi to demolish the home of the Jewish youth who is accused of murdering his wife, Aisha Rabi, by throwing a stone at her vehicle in Judea and Samaria.

The husband claimed that the decision not to demolish the boy's family home was tainted by unlawful discrimination between Jews and Arabs, and that as it is customary to demolish the homes of Arab terrorists, the boy's family home should also be demolished.

The military commander responded by claiming that the petition was filed with great delay, and further noted that the exercise of the power to demolish houses, the matter of which is deterrent - is not required at this time to deter potential terrorists from the Jewish sector from committing acts of terrorism.

In the verdict, Justice Uzi Vogelman accepted the delay claim, noting that in the past the High Court rejected a demolition order issued three months after the indictment was filed, while in the present case four months elapsed from the filing of the indictment to the first letter Rabi sent to the military commander.

"In my view, the period of more than a year and a half that elapsed between the date of the filing of the indictment and the date of the filing of the petition is sufficient to bring us to the conclusion that there is no reason to order the military commander to exercise his aforesaid authority," Vogelman wrote.

"There was no impediment to contacting Respondent 1 (the military commander) earlier, shortly after the indictment was filed, or to file the petition earlier in circumstances where Respondent 1 refrained from giving such a reply," he added