What anti-assimilation activists asked Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at his home in the city of Bnei Brak, on March 17, 2021

A special delegation from the anti-assimilation group Yad L’Achim met this week with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at the rabbi’s home in Bnei Brak.

The Yad L’Achim activists posed a number of questions related to traditional Jewish law as it relates to the organizations work (Halacha) to the rabbi.

Only parts of the questions can be revealed, due to security considerations, Yad L’Achim said.

Two of them, presented to by Rabbi Chaim Deutsch, a senior Yad L’Achim lecturer, “involve matters of life and death and of saving souls from falling into a spiritual abyss, lost forever to the Jewish people,” the group said in a statement Thursday.

The first question concerns a Jewish woman living with her children in an Arab neighborhood in the heart of Hebron in Judea, in a neighborhood that is know to be a Hamas stronghold.

Under the circumstances, a rescue would pose unusual risk to the team going in, activists told Rabbi Kanievsky.

Despite the danger, however, Rabbi Kanievsky said that “they can do it,” and the operation was given the green light.

Another matter raised during the meeting relates to a Jewish woman, a Holocaust survivor, who is over 100 years old and has been staying in a Christian monastery.

Yad L’Achim has been trying for some time to reach her in order to bring her back to Judaism before it is too late.

She recently agreed to receive a delegation from the organization and to be convinced to return to the Jewish people.

However, the only way for Yad L’Achim to talk to her is to enter a monastery. Rabbi Kanievsky ruled that since it was a matter of saving souls, it was permitted to send people into the monastery to bring her out.