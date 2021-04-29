EJC: European Parliament took 'vital step towards resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict'

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) welcomes and applauds the European Parliament’s resolution expressing concern at the “hate speech and violence taught in Palestinian schools” run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Among the demands in the resolution were that there should be a review of the teaching materials to ensure hate and anti-Semitism are not taught, that UNRWA should publish its teaching materials on an open source, and that European Union funding should be conditional on the content complying with UNESCO standards of peace, tolerance, coexistence, and non-violence.

The resolution, adopted as part of a report presented at the European Parliament’s annual budget discharge, calls for a review of teaching materials used in UNRWA-run schools to ensure hate and anti-Semitism are not taught, for these materials to be published on an open source, and for EU funding to be conditional on their content complying with UNESCO standards of peace, tolerance, coexistence, and non-violence.

“This decision is a vital step towards a peaceful resolve to the conflict and a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC, said.

“Incitement to hatred and violence is by far the greatest obstacle to ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There can be no peace with those who are taught to hate.

“Meaningful peace will only be achieved when there is no more hate, violence and bloodshed.”

“We call on all other UNRWA funders to follow this recommendation and adopt these measures.” Dr. Kantor concluded.