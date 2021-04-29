Mike Huckabee: Praying my friends Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar join PM Netanyahu

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has urged the Yamina and New Hope parties to join a right-wing government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In a Wednesday night tweet, Huckabee wrote: "I'm praying that my friends Naftali Bennett & Gideon Sa'ar will help Netanyahu Israeli PM form a government to break the logjam so there will be a strong Israel to continue progress of Abraham Accords & combat Iranian threat. Stability of Israel is good for USA!"

MK Bennett chairs the Yamina party, while MK Sa'ar chairs New Hope. On Thursday it was reported that the two parties are planning a merger.

The Rabbinical Alliance of America/ Igud HaRabbonim, representing 1000 American Rabbis, also urged Bennett and Sa'ar to join Netanyahu.

In a statement, the organization said it "urges Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar to place the interest of Israel, the stability of the Middle East over all other considerations and focus on having Prime Minister Netanyahu form a government."

"After four elections there is too much at stake to allow bickering to continue that potentially will interfere with the looming threat of a nuclear Iran and ongoing rocket fire from Gaza."