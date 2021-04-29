US disagrees with report accusing Israel of 'apartheid'

The United States on Wednesday voiced disagreement with a Human Rights Watch report alleging that Israel is committing "apartheid" against Palestinian Arabs.

"It is not the view of this administration that Israel's actions constitute apartheid," a State Department spokesperson said, according to AFP.

President Joe Biden's State Department, however, said it would not "offer public evaluations of reports by outside groups", said the spokesperson, who renewed a call on both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to "refrain from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions" including settlement activity and incitement to violence.

In its report published Tuesday morning, Human Rights Watch excoriated Israeli policies in not only Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and eastern Jerusalem, but also in pre-1967 Israel, claiming they amount to not merely discrimination against Arabs, but even “persecution”.

“Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy,” HRW claimed in the report.

“In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to varying degrees of intensity. In certain areas, as described in this report, these deprivations are so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as nothing more than anti-Israel propaganda.

"Human Rights Watch is known to have a long-standing anti-Israeli agenda, actively seeking for years to promote boycotts against Israel," the ministry stated.

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, blasted the report as well and called it “a collection of lies and fabrications, bordering on anti-Semitic, which is part of the organization’s ongoing campaign against Israel.”