Lapid, Bennett seek to finalize distribution of ministerial portfolios by Saturday night

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett have agreed to finalize the distribution of ministerial portfolios in their potential government by Saturday night.

Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday that prior to the resumption of negotiations between the parties, Lapid met with Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, while Bennett met with New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar. Each side formulated a new list of demands while also making compromises.

The report said that there are still very large gaps between the parties, both in terms of ministerial portfolios and other issues that should be agreed upon by all, so it is not at all certain that Bennett and Lapid will indeed meet their goal and agree on all the details by Saturday night.