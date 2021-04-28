Minnesota park defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

A restroom building in a park in Cloquet, Minnesota was defaced with a swastika next to a Star of David and some initials, reported the Pine Journal.

The anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered last week by Alaina Golen who was spending the afternoon with her husband and young son at the park catching snails.

Golen, who was married at Veterans Memorial Park, described being shocked by the hateful graffiti, especially given the park is a popular destination for families. Soon after, she posted a photo of the vandalism on the Coquet Neighbours Facebook page. Over 100 concerned comments were left with 17 shares.

One of the concerned Facebook users was Cloquet councillor Lara Wilkinson, who spoke with city staff. On Friday, staff removed the spray paint with a power washer.

In a Facebook update post, Wilkinson thanked the community for their concern.

“The racist nature of some of the graffiti was especially unacceptable. There is room in our community for broad perspectives and beliefs, but there is NO place for racism in Cloquet. None of us should tolerate it,” she wrote.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall stated that there is evidence that the graffiti may be linked to gangs.

The police have no suspects as of now.