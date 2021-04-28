How good, healthy teeth help your confidence

Everyone wants to have a little more confidence, but confidence can be hard to come by when your teeth are not as good as they could be. You might be missing teeth, or be unhappy with how your teeth look, you might be in pain or suffering from gum disease.

Any of these issues will likely cause you to feel less confident. When we don't feel our best, we can’t be our best. Whether it's not being able to go out and eat with friends, or feeling that embarrassed to smile, your teeth play a major role in keeping you happy and giving you confidence. Having good and healthy teeth is also important when it comes to networking and doing business as well as socializing too.

Here are just some of the ways that having good healthy teeth can help boost your self-confidence.

Good for Business and Your Career

In business and throughout any career, first impressions and attitude go a long way. Something as simple as a smile can be the difference between make or break. It can be something as a good smile at the start of a business meeting. Or, with an abundance of spaces being used for co-living in London, cracking a friendly smile whilst working in a co-living space could even end up leading to further business opportunities.

Smiling More Than Ever

Even a fake smile can release endorphins into your body and make you feel happy. If you feel ashamed of your teeth or you're worried what other people will think smiling is not going to have that same effect on you. Having healthy and attractive teeth can give you the confidence to smile and engage with people around you.

Once you feel comfortable to flash a smile and anyone around you your confidence is sure to soar.

Enjoying Your Food

The world has so much amazing food to offer and there is something very special about sharing a meal with family or friends. Feeling confident to eat and chat and smile and laugh is massively important. With healthy teeth you will be able to engage with confidence in those around the table discussions and actually enjoy the food that you're sharing.

Feeling Good More Often

Confidence is going to be one of the last things on your mind if you are in constant discomfort. Being in pain with your teeth can be incredibly frustrating, but it doesn't need to be. Once you are back to having good, healthy teeth you will feel like yourself again. Without the discomfort or the pain your teeth causing you will be able to focus on the things in life that actually matter.

Making Memories

How many times have your teeth stopped you from smiling in a photograph? If you're unhappy with the way that your teeth look, capturing those special memories is not going to be quite the same.

Nobody likes to do an awkward closed mouth smile for a photograph, but once your teeth are straight and healthy, you will never have to worry about it again.

You can bare your teeth with pride and capture moments how they really are; happy and with everyone smiling.

Looking Younger

If you were currently missing teeth, you might notice that your face is looking a little different than normal. With missing teeth comes premature wrinkles and even sagging and lack of structure (source: Smiles Better Dental). If you opt for dentures, you'll instantly look younger. With a fuller looking face, you will no doubt feel a boost in your self-confidence.

Your teeth are such a vital part of your health and your confidence. If you are struggling with your teeth, don't hesitate to fix the problem, it could just be the new lease of life you're looking for.