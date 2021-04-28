Biden to unveil massive new spending plan on Wednesday

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden is set to announce his American Families Plan while speaking at his first joint address to Congress.

The massive new spending plan is being framed by Democrats as the second component of previous large-scale investments made during the pandemic, with Republicans and critics accusing the president of attempting to make permanent temporary COVID-19 emergency measures, according to Fox Business.

The plan builds on the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan which passed Congress in March. Republicans opposed that plan. They asserted that only nine percent of the expenditures in the enormous package where related to pandemic relief.

It is also anticipated that Biden will soon announce new tax increases on wealthier Americans, an administration official told Fox Business.

According to the Associated Press, the White House is framing Biden’s spending plan as a “Robin Hood-style effort to tax the rich in order to spend on benefits for the middle class.”