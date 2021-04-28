Jewish youth lynched in Jerusalem

A young Jew was brutally attacked in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheik Jarrah) neighborhood of Jerusalem. The rioters beat him severely all over his body and even used batons. Only after the police arrived did the young man manage to escape from his attackers and was taken to the hospital, with injuries to his back and upper body.

The lynching occurred earlier this week, when the young man was returning home from the tomb of Shimon Hatzadik with his dog. Dozens of rioters who spotted him near Highway 1 shouted at him 'Yehud' (Jew) and began attacking him.

According to a letter sent by attorney. Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization to the police, "the terrorists beat him with the actual intention of murder, over all parts of his body, with their hands, feet and with large batons in which they struck with great force." The lynching lasted for long minutes, with the participants constantly photographing the event without fear, and the documentation was even published on the social network 'TikTok'.

Jewish eyewitnesses called the police, and only after they arrived at the scene did the young man manage to escape from his attackers and flee for his life. He was taken to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus with bruises and wounds all over his body.

The young man described that he "generally does not feel well, I have pain all over my body and three broken vertebrae. I no longer have feeling, my body is broken. It was a lynching in every way." At the hospital, police investigators came to collect his testimony, and he was informed that a number of suspects had been arrested in the lynching.

Attorney Bleicher appealed to the police to bring the suspects to justice. "Such a horrific incident should be fully investigated. The Israeli police are expected to make every effort and locate each of the many rioters who were at the scene, and to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

"In recent weeks, we have witnessed a series of severe anti-Semitic attacks on Jews just because they are Jews, just like World War II, here in central Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. Many of these Arabs are backed by Arab MKs who brutally beat a Jew like this, nearly killing him. We must all awaken to the understanding that we are in a state of national emergency. We call on the police and state systems to fight with all their might against the enemy who has risen up against us within our city. Whoever took part in or encouraged such acts must not continue to walk freely among us."