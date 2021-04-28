Condition of disabled IDF vet who set himself on fire improves

A disabled IDF veteran who set himself on fire earlier this month to protest the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division is showing signs of improvement, the man’s family announced Wednesday morning.

Ahead of Israeli Memorial Day, 26-year-old Itzik Saidian set himself on fire in front of a Defense Ministry rehabilitation center in Petah Tikva to protest the Defense Ministry’s handling of his case and those of other disabled IDF veterans.

According to a report by Kan Wednesday morning, the Saidian family said Itzik’s condition has improved, and that given this improvement, he will undergo a skin graft Wednesday.

The operation will require a significant amount of blood, the family said, requesting blood donations from the public at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan, where Itzik is being treated.