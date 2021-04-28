Survey: Over 25% of Chabad voters regret supporting Smotrich

A survey on the Chabad internet site COLLIVE showed that over one quarter of Chabad Lubavitch hasidim who voted for Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich believe he is making a mistake in refusing to sit with United Arab List (Ra'am) chief MK Mansour Abbas.

The survey asked if those voters regretted their choice, since Smotrich's refusal seems to be leading Israel either towards a leftist government or towards new elections.

Results showed that 74% of respondents believe that "Smotrich was and remains the most faithful representative of the three 'completes,' and has saved us from a government supported by the Arabs."

The Lubavitcher Rebbe instructed his followers to vote for the party which best supports the complete Torah, the entire Land of Israel, and the entire Jewish People.

At the same time, 26% of respondents said that they regret voting for Religious Zionism, since "Religious Zionism and Smotrich foiled all possibilities of forming a right-wing government and also acted ungratefully to Binyamin Netanyahu."

Those conducting the poll said that despite the vast majority who support Smotrich's decision, there is cause for concern should fifth elections be held.

"Despite the vast majority who said they do not regret, it's still an electoral drop of approximately one-quarter of the total Chabad voters, considering the fact that most of those voted in the previous elections for Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit list," he said.