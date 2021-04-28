Jerusalem baby revived after near-drowning

An infant on Petach Tikvah St. in Jerusalem was revived after nearly drowning in a bathtub on Wednesday morning.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah who rushed to the scene performed CPR on the infant who was under a year old.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shalom Klein who was the first EMT at the scene and performed CPR on the infant relayed: "The infant was brought by her mother to the front door of the building which is where I found them and initiated CPR. According to what we were told by the family, the young girl drowned in the family bathtub and lost consciousness. Thankfully, the CPR effort was successful and she began breathing on her own."

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic Daniel Shore who also treated the child said: "After the baby received initial lifesaving treatment at the scene, her pulse came back and she began breathing on her own once more. Once she was stable, she was taken on a mobile intensive care ambulance to the hospital for continuing treatment and tests."