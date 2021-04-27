Senior legal official: Netanyahu attacking democracy

A senior legal official today (Tuesday) attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the illegal vote on the appointment of Ofir Akunis as Justice Minister and claimed that this promotes Netanyahu to declare that he is being prevented from doing his job

"This is the most serious constitutional crisis that the State of Israel has known," the senior official told Channel 12 News. "The prime minister has carried out an attack on democracy and is a step away from being imprisoned,"

According to the report, sources within the Likud also sharply criticized Netanyahu's conduct, which in fact kept him away from forming a government. "The prime minister made a serious mistake," a senior Likud official said. "Apparently the confrontation with Mandelblit is overwhelming his better judgement because of his personal interest."