Chief Rabbi Lau to Halimi family: Sarah was murdered twice

Israeli Chief Rabbi David Lau sent a letter to the family of Sarah Halimi following the decision of the Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals upheld rulings by lower tribunals that Kobili Traore cannot be tried for Halimi's murder.

At the beginning of his letter, the Chief Rabbi writes, "Like many, I was shocked to hear of the decision of the High Court of France not to prosecute the vile murderer of the holy woman Sarah. The wisest man in history has already said (Ecclesiastes 3: 16-17) "And I have seen under the sun, the place of judgment is called evil, and the place of justice is called evil."

The Chief Rabbi also writes in his letter: "Our Torah - the Torah of life, and our sages knew how to see the consequences of these situations by saying "all who pity the cruel end up being cruel to the merciful." A true judge must demonstrate strength against evil out of pity for the victim."

"I share your feelings and shout the cry of Sarah. And I call on those responsible for this decision to reconsider their decision and prosecute the killer. Sarah has been murdered twice, once by the criminal and a second time by the person who acquitted him of his crimes," he added.

The Halimi family was emotional when they received Rabbi Lau's letter nd stated that they are confident that the letter of the Israeli Chief Rabbi will help them as they continue to fight for justice for Sarah Halimi.