US: CDC reduces masking requirement for vaccinated people

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new mask guidelines Tuesday for American citizens who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals may remove their masks at small outdoor gatherings or when dining outside with people from multiple households. Unvaccinated people must continue to wear masks in those situations.

"If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual White House briefing on Tuesday.

"Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present," Walensky said. "We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved."

The CDC continued to recommend that people avoid large indoor gatherings, even if they are fully vaccinated.