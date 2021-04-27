What is malignant normality and why should you care?`

Whoever thought it possible that one day an American theology professor, Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes, whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for healing, justice, and reconciliation would write this prayer to God to help her:

“I want to stop caring about them (white people), individually and collectively. I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist.”

This is possible because the Progressive left is shaming, shunning, cancelling, and silencing anyone who does not agree with their views on critical race theory, white privilege, their new definition of family.

We have been down this road, before.

The world watched as Germany morphed from a country renowned for its Enlightenment, the Age of Reason, with authors like Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, Immanuel Kant, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe into one taken over by Hitler. Citizens of all classes followed the orders of Adolph Hitler, snitching on neighbours, turning in Jews, murdering Jews for being different as well as standing by while mentally and physically disabled people were taken away. How was this possible?

The answer may be malignant normality: the way average people—most of us—drift or slide or shuffle or stumble into moral corruption. Malignant normality thrives by silencing opposition and promoting submission to the new value system.

Psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton, most famous as the author of The Nazi Doctors: Medical Killing and the Psychology of Genocide suggests we are socialized into “malignant normality.”

Hitler had preached “a genocidal ideology” that offered a biomedical vision as a kind of explanation of history: namely, that the Nordic race had once been healthy and dominant as the only culture-creating race; that it became “infected” by destructive Jewish influence and rendered weak and ill; and that it could become healthy and strong again only by ridding it of that Jewish influence. And the German people said and did nothing. They drifted, slid, shuffled or stumble into moral corruption.

David Mills, former editor of First Things wrote:

"Extreme ideologues do much to create a malignant normality, which comes to pervade most institutions, including medical ones. Because social elites and so many of his peers believe the same thing, he does not see how warped his vision of things has become. He accepts the malignant normality as normality. It’s the way things are. Everyone knows that. So he thinks."

Dr. John Gartner, a practicing psychotherapist who taught psychiatric residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, explains malignant normality:

“Malignant normality is when a malignantly narcissistic leader takes control of a society and gradually changes reality for everyone else.”

It seems that Bandy X Lee who diagnosed Donald Trump from afar is also concerned about malignant normality.

These authors, and others, labeled Donald Trump as the narcissistic leader of malignant normality. A hitler. Donald Trump; the President who brought about the Abraham Accords, sanctions on Iran and China, closed the Southern Border to illegal aliens, made America energy independent, created millions of jobs, and brought hope back to Middle America.

Well, I agree that a malignant normality is taking place in America,but not from a narcissistic leader, but from Progressive left wing ideology that is infiltrating every level of American society, from education to media to government, changing the mores of society. These ideas that are antithetical to the Judeo/Christian ethic that underpins freedom in the West revealed themselves in the 1960’s. Now this Progressive value system is running rampant throughout the culture.

The danger of this ideology is that progressives believe that given the predilection to progress, the past is viewed as an inferior state of existence with various afflictions that wither away over time.

Just as Hitler preached his view of history, the Progressives are doing the same thing; obliterating the past while rewriting history in their own image. This is possible because the left is implementing bullying, shaming, shunning, cancelling, silencing anyone who does not agree with their “woke” views on critical race theory, white privilege, racism and their new definition of family.

If we, as a society, do not wake up ourselves to the damage being done to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, it will vanish, not with a bang, but with a whimper.

“Constant vigilance is the price of freedom.” So quoted Douglas Wolfgang Oskar Gagel in his book, Fuhrer, Folk and Fatherland written in the voice of his father Albin Gagel a soldier in the German Army in the Second World War. Albin moved his family to Canada.

Albin said, about initiating war for reasons other than self-defense:

"Warfare is an excuse for taking away personal freedoms, for enslaving a nation’s own citizens. Warfare dehumanizes people, removing their individual identities, and enables persons in power to treat people like objects to be used and disposed of without punitive consequences for those in charge. Hardest to understand may be that a nations’ own leaders can be the people’s worst enemy. "Beware when your government proposes to take away civil rights in order to protect people from 'enemies of the nation' no matter who those enemies are purported to be. Be suspicious of patriotism as it is a convenient tool of tyranny. Do not be fooled by the media’s support for militaristic actions, no matter how righteous it sounds; rather weigh the costs with common sense, question the motives of those who stand to gain from these actions, and listen to your conscience. "Remember your responsibility to keep political leaders honest, to guard against your government eroding personal rights and freedoms, and resist any and all self-serving clamour for war. Exercising that responsibility can involve personal effort, risk and even hardship, but history has repeatedly demonstrated that the consequences of doing nothing are far worse."

Diane Weber Bederman is a spokesperson for current events & writer on topics such as; Ethics, Politics, Religion and Mental Health. She is a book author and highly published columnist. She can be read at The Bederman Blog: dianebederman.com