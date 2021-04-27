Bennett: Israel approaching 'abyss of anarchy'

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett responded Tuesday to the shouting match which broke out between the Likud and Blue and White factions at a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

"The State of Israel is approaching the abyss of anarchy. We have no other state. I call on everyone to understand the magnitude of the moment, to wake up and to show national responsibility. The State of Israel urgently needs a functioning and stable government," Bennett said.

Bennett's statement followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt to hold a vote to appoint Likud MK Ofir Akunis as Justice Minister.

Prior to the vote, Defense Minister Benny Gantz called for a vote on his candidacy for the justice portfolio. The Cabinet voted 17-10 not to appoint Gantz as Justice Minister.

Attorney Genral Avichai Mandelblit called Netanyahu's attempt to appoint Akunis illegal, as under the terms of the last coalition agreement Gantz must approve any appointee to the position.