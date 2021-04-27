Jewish groups outraged as Farrakhan delivers 18-minute eulogy at rapper's funeral

American Jewish groups expressed shock as they witnessed Nation of Islam leader and well known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan deliver an 18-minute eulogy at the Sunday funeral of popular rapper DMX.

The funeral, billed as DMX’s “Homegoing Celebration,” took place at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, NY following a larger, public celebration of the rapper’s life on Saturday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The service, including Farakhan’s eulogy, was live streamed on Youtube by BET Networks, whose channel has over 3 million subscribers.

Farrakhan has a long track record of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and slandering Jews. His past comments on Jews have been called anti-Semitic by a multitude of Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. The ADL reported that in 2013, Farrakhan accused President Barack Obama of “surrounding himself with Satan…members of the Jewish community" and as far back as 1984, Farrakhan made a speech broadcast by a Chicago radio station in which he described Hitler as a "very great man."

“While we would not normally comment on those chosen to deliver such remarks, it must be acknowledged that Farrakhan is an unrepentant demagogue, responsible for some of the most vile and open expressions of anti-Semitism,” B’nai B’rith International said in a statement, according to The Algemeiner.



“Particularly at a time such as this, we must all remember that tolerating any form of hate is a danger to all communities. Farrakhan must never be legitimized by those in positions of influence in our society,” said B’nai Brith.