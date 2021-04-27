94 new COVID cases diagnosed, 140 patients in serious condition

A total of 94 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning. That’s up from 77 new cases diagnosed Sunday.

Approximately 0.2% of tests conducted Monday came back positive, down from 0.3% the day before.

There are now just 1,710 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 1,720 on Monday, of which 209 are being treated in hospitals – down from 227 on Monday.

Of those 209 hospitalizations, 140 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 150 seriously ill patients on Monday, and marks the lowest number since July 11th of last year, when there were 136 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient held steady at 0.79 as of April 16th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.83 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,354, including one death recorded Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,388,860 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 57.95% of the population, with 54.58% of, or 5,075,181 people having received two doses.