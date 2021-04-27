She Followed Her Instincts...And It Saved Her Son’s Life

A woman’s intuition is a powerful force.

When Rochie Rydal’s son of thirteen years started to throw up after every meal several years ago, she almost chalked it up to a stomach bug. But deep down, she felt that something was very wrong.

Yitzchok was always energetic and fun to be around and he would win many friends of all ages with his infectious smile. It wasn’t like her son to be acting so listless, so apathetic. Rochie and her husband rushed Yitzchok to the Emergency Room where they discovered the shocking truth: Yitzchok was suffering from a terrible form of childhood cancer.

Today, Yitzchok has miraculously survived all odds. He is considered by the doctors to be a living miracle.

“I am proud to say that even when he is in tremendous pain, Yitzchok is always so nice to the staff, always so kind, always dedicated to putting on tefillin every single morning. He amazes me,” writes Rochie.

But after all those years of fighting, Yitzchok has reached a crossroads.

“Yitzchok is in desperate need of a surgery to save his life. It costs tens of thousands of dollars, something which we don’t have. I am watching my wonderful, kind-hearted son grow weaker every day. He is young, and his very life depends on this surgery. I can’t describe what we are going through.”

Rochi and her husband Eliyahu have taken off so many days of work. They have had so many medical bills to pay over the past few years. They simply have no resources left and cannot pay for this surgery on their own. They are turning to the public for and with great humility they are asking for help.

“Yitzchok wants to live”, wrote Rochie on an emergency campaign page this week. “Time is running out, and I am begging on my knees- Please don’t let Yitzchok die!”

