'Regulation of settlement has a huge majority in the Knesset'

Eliyahu Atia, head of the Young Settlements Forum, on Monday expressed optimism in an interview with Arutz Sheva about the chances of the Knesset approving the settlement regulation bill submitted by MK Orit Strook of the Religious Zionist Party.

"This is the third time this bill has been tabled. We very much hope that this time it will pass. It depends on the political developments," said Atia.

"Today we are turning to the chairman of the Arrangements Committee, Miki Zohar. Assuming that a Knesset presidency will be established and the law will be tabled, it will need to wait 45 days before being voted upon in its first reading," he added.

According to Atia, there are two possible routes for regulation. "The first route is a government decision, which is the preferred route, and the second route is a bill that directs the government to approve the regulation in a timely manner."

"Regulating the settlement has a huge majority in the Knesset. It is a correction of a historical injustice of the part of the state. We are trying to help the Knesset succeed using political means to bring the majority to fruition. We expect the bill to shorten the processes. If a government is formed then naturally the most convenient is a right-wing government," he added.

Asked if a government other than a right-wing government would fail to advance the issue, Atia replied, "We should not be afraid because our decision is a decision that every Zionist and sane person should support. We will continue to protest for this issue no matter which government is formed."