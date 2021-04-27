Knesset Speaker to MK Abbas: We will do a lot together

The Knesset’s Special Committee on Arab Society convened on Monday evening and elected MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am) to serve as chairman of the committee.

Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin said, "I am happy with the establishment of the committee and with its leader, this is an important milestone that you are leading. The understanding that the problems of Arab society affect everyone and need to be addressed is permeating."

Levin turned to Abbas, adding, "I am more than happy that you also serve as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset. We will have a lot to do together."

MK Abbas said, "We did not finish addressing the violence, but we must also address the depth of the problem. It is a step in the right direction. I heard ridiculous arguments as we established a ghetto for Arab society. That is populism. The committee will do its job faithfully and we will not absolve the other committees of their responsibility. We are not building walls, on the contrary we are toppling walls. We managed to put the problems of Arab society on the Knesset table and on the agenda of Israeli society."

The chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, MK Miki Zohar, noted that it is strange that no similar committee has been set up to date. "The integration of the sector is important, so that society will be strong and dominant. I will do everything to help you. In view of the importance of the committee, I approved myself to be a member of the committee."