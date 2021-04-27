Arab who ripped up Israeli flag arrested

Police on Monday arrested an Arab woman from Jerusalem who filmed herself on TikTok while ripping up an Israeli flag with a knife.

The suspect was arrested in southern Jerusalem and the police say that "she is suspected of harming state symbols after a video showing the act was seen on social media in recent days."

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir called for the suspect to be detained until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against her.

"The arrest of the terrorist who harmed the emblem of the State of Israel is an important first step, the next step is no less important and now it is in the hands of the justice system, which tends to make it easy for terrorists. I hope that they will not release her within 24 hours, but will seek her detention until the end of the legal proceedings," he said.

"Following my appeal to the Jerusalem District Superintendent, Doron Turgeman, the terrorist was arrested. But this cannot be enough and this step should also be taken against terrorist rioters," added Ben Gvir.