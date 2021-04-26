San Remo Resolution Day, April 25, should be an Israeli holiday

April 25 should be an Israeli holiday.

That date needs to be celebrated as San Remo Day. For on that date, in 1920, the leaders of the free world gathered in this Italian resort town to declare the establishment of a national home in Palestine.

It needs to be noted that there was never an Arab Palestinian entity.

Palestine had been a barren dusty district of a defeated Ottoman Empire that covered a huge sprawling land mass from Turkey through today's Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan down to the Red Sea, and Israel.

The Arabs received, or grabbed, huge swathes of land mass. Eventually, on April 25, the Jews, the indigenous people of the ancient land of Israel for three millenia, were granted, by the world powers, the right to establish their homeland.

The decision taken in San Remo was sanctioned further by the League of Nations who "recognised the historic connection of the Jewish connection with Palestine" and the "grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country."



But what of the poor Arabs? Did not they also have claims to Palestine? Indeed they did, and they received Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq as their share of the territory.

But, as history shows, it is never enough for those who cannot swallow their hatred of a race that deserves, and warrants, the right to live in peace in a land that was theirs.

When independent Arab states, such as Iraq and Egypt, joined the League of Nations they were legally bound to recognize Jewish people's sovereign right to the land of Israel.

They didn't, and went to war with the Jewish State in 1948, thereby violating their international obligations as a member of the League of Nations and later, of the United Nations, because all resolutions and treaties of the League of Nations are enshrined in Article 80 of the founding document of the United Nations, and cannot be overturned.

Am Israel Chai, and San Remo Day (April 25) should become an international Jewish and Israeli holiday.

Barry Shaw is the International Public Diplomacy Director, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

Background:

From Myth and Facts, Eli E.Hert\z: San Remo Resolution, April 25, 1920 - en route to a Jewish home in Palestine

This agreement between post-World War I allied powers (Britain, France, Italy, Japan) was adopted on April 25, 1920 during the San Remo Conference. The Mandate for Palestine was based on this resolution; it incorporated the 1917 Balfour Declaration and the Covenant of the League of Nation's Article 22.

The Mandatory was responsible for putting into effect the declaration originally made on November 8, 1917, by the British Government, and adopted by the other Allied Powers, in favor of the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.

The Mandate for Palestine, a historical League of Nations document, laid down the Jewish legal right to settle anywhere in western Palestine, a 10,000- square-miles area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. The Mandate’s roots can be traced to the founding of modern Zionism in August 1897 and the Balfour Declaration of November 2nd, 1917.

After witnessing the spread of anti-Semitism around the world, Theodor Herzl felt compelled to create a political movement with the goal of establishing a Jewish National Home in historic Palestine, and assembled the first Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland. During World War I, Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour simply expressed Great Britain’s view with favor for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”

In contrast, the Mandate is the multilateral binding agreement which laid down the Jewish legal right to settle anywhere in the geographical area called Palestine, the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, an entitlement unaltered in international law.

The entire League of Nations [Today the United Nations] – 51 countries – unanimously declared on July 24th, 1922: “Whereas recognition has been given to the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine and to the grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country.”