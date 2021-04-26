How satisfied are Americans with Biden after 100 days?

AS Joe Biden concludes the first 100 days of his presidency, ABC News and the Washington Post released a poll showing how Americans view his performance so far.

According to the survey, Biden has a 52% approval rating. This is the third lowest approval rating for a president at the end of his first 100 days. Only Gerald Ford (48%) and Donald Trump (42%) had lower approval ratings at this stage in their presidencies.

Biden received the highest marks for his handling of the coronavirus crisis. 65% said they were "satisfied with the financial assistance package provided by the president, while 64$ were satisfied with his handling of the pandemic overall.

58% expressed support for his proposal to raise corporate tax rates. However, only 52% supported his decision to pass a $2 trillion infrastructure aid package, the same approval rating Biden received for his handling of the economy.

Only 42 percent claimed the economic situation was "good" while 58 percent claimed the economic situation was "neither good nor bad".

Biden received the lowest marks for his immigration party, which only 37% support. 40% of respondents said President Biden was "too liberal," and another 53% expressed concern over his intentions to expand the US government.

Unsurprisingly, most of the support that President Biden receives from Democratic voters, with 90% of them expressing support for his policies after the first hundred days. He receives 86% approval from liberal voters, and 82% from African American voters.

60% of those with academic degrees supported the president's policy compared to 48% without a degree. There was also a difference among the sexes, with 56% of women supporting the president compared to 48% of men.