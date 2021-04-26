Trump advisor claims Biden forcing “plant-based beer” on America

Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow’s comments about the barbecue season, and especially on the topic of beer, have gone viral but not for reasons he intended.

During a recent episode of his Fox Business show, Kudlow attacked President Joe Biden’s climate change policies, warning Americans that the plan would attempt to greatly reduce emissions at the expense of many traditions Americans hold dear, including national culinary favorites this summer. The change would including an end to “eating meat... eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats.”

“OK, got that? No burgers on 4 July. No steaks on the barbecue ... So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag,” said Kudlow.



Beer is made from grains, hops and yeast, and generally not from steak or chicken.



After his sudsy faux pas, Kudlow was roasted on social media.

One Twitter user humorously wrote, “I think most people will be ok with plant-based beer if they just give it a chance.”

On Sunday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) waded into the controversy which threatens to bubble over.



“Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer,” he tweeted. “Thanks Joe Biden.”