UK woman sentenced to 6th year in Iranian jail for 'spreading propaganda' British-Iranian national accused of 'spreading propaganda' by Iranian court handed a 6th year in prison. Eitan Divinsky ,

ISTOCK Iran British-Iranian national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, was handed a sixth year in jail in a closed-doors trial by a military court. The woman's family and UK senior government officials protested the move, calling it an Iranian ploy to gain "bargaining chips" - presumably in negotiations for a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic. Courtesy: Al-Jazeera



