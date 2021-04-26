Bennett: We're leaving no stone unturned to avoid 5th elections

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett opened his faction meeting Monday afternoon with a warning about the possibility of deteriorating to another, fifth election campaign.

"Good afternoon, dear friends, time is running out. There is another week left to form a government and prevent a deterioration into ongoing chaos. I call on my friends on all sides not to double down, but to compromise. It is time for all of us to take responsibility," he said.

He said, "There are two options. The first priority is a right-wing government. It is important to me that everyone knows: Yamina will join any right-wing government."

"Second priority, a national unity government. As I promised, we have begun negotiations to form a unity government, to which everyone will be invited. No one is sleeping on the job," he declared.

At this point, Bennett clarified that the road to forming such a government is still long and winding, "We must honestly say: the gaps are not small. There are gaps both at the level of substance, for example in the areas of law and settlement, and at the level of responsibility. Unity is never easy, because it requires a lot of moderation, a lot of restraint on all sides. We insist that the government reflect the will of the people and the composition of the Knesset."

"I cannot guarantee that the efforts will bear fruit, I see good will but I promise every citizen who watches us, that we will turn over every stone to prevent fifth elections in the remaining week. In my experience, especially in the most complex and difficult moments, the sun suddenly shines," Bennett concluded.