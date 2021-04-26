'A big mazal tov!' No new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Israel
For the first time in nearly a year, no new COVID deaths were recorded Thursday in Israel, alleviating experts' fears of another outbreak.
Tags: Coronavirus
COVID-19 test
Flash 90
|
