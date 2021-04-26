Ontario legislature to seek input for creation of Holocaust memorial

The Ontario legislature is seeking input from the Jewish community for the creation of a Holocaust memorial, reported the Canadian Jewish News.

The memorial would be one of only three in Canada located at a provincial assembly. There are currently Holocaust memorials in Manitoba and Alberta.

On April 19, Queen’s Park passed a private members bill from MPP Robin Martin (Progressive Conservative - Eglinton-Lawrence) that sought to work with the Jewish community for “broad consultation and direct engagement with Ontario’s Jewish community (to) establish a Holocaust memorial on the grounds of the assembly.”

Martin said in an interview with the Canadian Jewish News that constituents have brought up the idea with her for the last few years.

While there already is a Holocaust memorial at Earl Bales Park in North York, in the northern part of the city, there isn’t a similar monument in the downtown core.

“There’s nothing really close to downtown, to my knowledge, that would provide a nice meeting point we could (use) for Yom ha-Shoah or other events,” she said.