Take part in daily Meron pidayon nefesh from home

We take great honor in updating you about what is taking place here in Meron at the site of the holy Rashbi, thanks to your generosity.

We arrived last Thursday, uplifted by feelings of intense happiness and duly inspired thanks to the open miracle of being able to join together here in Meron, continuing the annual tradition of years past, to celebrate the Hillullah of Rabbi Shimon. How different from last year when the corona pandemic was raging throughout the world.

As soon as we arrived, together with our beloved Rav, the honorable mekubal, HaRav Beniyahu Shmueli, shlita, we immediately sat down and began learning the special order of study designated for the week of Rashbi. After an intense session of learning, we dovened MInchah and Maariv, followed by Sefirat Ha'Omer with all of the kavanot of the holy Rashash.

The next day, Friday, we rose at 3 AM for a heartfelt Shacharis, bombarding the Heavens with prayers for success and yeshua for all of Am Yisrael as we stood next to the holy Rasbhi. Immediately following dovening, as the first rays of sunshine brightened the skies, we sat down to "Shtayim Mikreh v'Echad Targum," as well as our regular session of daily Mishnayot, daily Zohar, Mussar and Halachah. Following a short rest, we continued with in-depth study of the holy Zohar together with Rabbanim of the kabbalistic yeshiva, after which we again took a short respite before continuing with an ecstatic welcoming of the Sabbath Queen.

How we wish there had been a way to take pictures and share the uplifting Shabbat. The intense feelings that overcame us all as we spend the Holy Day exalting in the holiness of Torah and tefilah could be felt in the air!

After a festive meal on Shabbat eve together with thousands of participants, "amcha Beit Yisrael," we ascended to the site of the holy Rashbi and together completed all of Tehillim, dovening for a speedy redemption and success for all of Am Yisrael in the Land of Israel and throughout the world, adding special emphasis for our dear friends, our donors, those who enable us to maintain our yeshiva and make this entire event possible. Here at the site of the holy Rashbi, HaRav blessed each one with extreme conviction and emotion.

On Shabbat morning, we once again rose for tefilat ha'netz and a festive meal followed by the most exalting and uplifting site of 80 siyums of the holy Zohar, learned together by all participants.

Next, we continued with our regular daily learning schedule. The highpoint of the Shabbat came during Minchah, the time of Heavenly mercy, when HaRav opened the doors of the Aron and dovened in extreme exaltation and with utmost conviction to awaken Heavenly mercy on Am Yisrael in the merit of the holy Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. So we continued through seuda shlishit, constantly busying ourselves with words of Torah until the end of Shabbat, Maariv and a prolonged Sefirat HaOmer complete with all of the powerful intentions and convictions (which we were able to document for you, as it was after Shabbat).

24 hours of non-stop prayer, Torah, Zohar, joy, happiness and holiness, all made possible through your support.

The following morning, Sunday, we once again rose before dawn for intense prayer, followed by our daily learning schedule. All eyes were fixed on our blessed teacher, the righteous Rav Beniyahu Shmueli, shlita, as he devoutly performed the pidyon nefesh, uttering the profound words of mystical meaning capable of bringing yeshua to all who contribute, participate and join in the holy, transcendent ceremony.

We know that still this year many people are not able to come to Meron and due to the difficult situation still lingering throughout the world and here in the Holy Land preparations for those able to come are bound by additional complications, much, much more than during regular times. It is imperative to comply with the strict regulations and requirements of the police and the Ministry of Health which include a significant increase in sanitation personnel and kitchen staff, expansion of the tent area to avoid overcrowding and packaging tens of thousands of food packages for distribution in special, hermetically-sealed containers in an organized manner, all in order to prevent a resurgence of illness, G-d forbid.

Therefore, this year especially, we are doing our utmost to act as your emissaries. Whoever cannot come personally to Meron can hook up to a live transmission and feel that he, too, is part of the holy celebration of the Hillullah of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai.

Via live-stream, you can take part in the pidayon nefesh of our Rabbi, HaRav Beniyahu Shmuli each day following his daily class in real-time and see and hear the Rav pronounce every name for a blessing and yeshua.

Be part of all of our great endeavors in honor of the holy Rashbi. As we already mentioned, every year the cost is extremely high, but this year expenses have doubled and tripled due to the ongoing situation. More than ever, we are in need of your help to succeed in this holy mission in honor of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, may he speedily bring redemption for the sake of all Am Yisrael.

