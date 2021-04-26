'Merav Michaeli will play central and influential role in the government'

Communications adviser Ronen Tzur, who manages the Labor party's coalition negotiations, on Monday morning told Reshet Bet that "there are the beginnings of negotiations."

He added that Labor is negotiating with Yesh Atid's chief, MK Yair Lapid, and not with all the potential coalition partners.

"From our perspective, Lapid is leading the negotiations - he is the head of the bloc," Tzur explained. "We are negotiating with his staff. A situation has been created in which we feel the possibility for change in the air, but it's still complex and sensitive."

He emphasized that Labor will not make do with smaller positions, and will demand at least one important ministry for its chief MK Merav Michaeli.

"Michaeli has seven Knesset seats which are not less than those of the other parties. She will play a central and influential role in any type of government of change," he promised.