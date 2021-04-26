Health Ministry considers charging those unvaccinated for coronavirus tests

Israel's Health Ministry intends to outsource a large portion of the coronavirus tests to private companies, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the Sunday report, the Health Ministry held a professional meeting in order to discuss dramatically reducing the number of coronavirus tests paid for by the State, to the tune of hundreds of millions of shekels.

Coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash said, "We are examining the possibility of charging the unvaccinated for coronavirus tests."

A Health Ministry source said that children and youth, as well as others who cannot receive the vaccination, will continue to test for free However, those who have refused to receive the vaccine will be required to pay for the coronavirus tests they take.

According to Health Ministry data, 30,000-50,000 coronavirus tests were performed daily last week, while the positivity rate varied between 0.2% and 0.4%.