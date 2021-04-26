EU to allow vaccinated American tourists to enter this summer

The European Union will begin allowing fully vaccinated American tourists to enter starting this summer, a top EU official said Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that because the US has been using vaccines cleared for emergency use by the EU, the 27-state union would permit "free movement and travel" to Europe starting in the summer.

“Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved" by the European Union's central medical agency, she added.

All three of the COVID vaccines currently being used in the United States - the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine - have all been cleared for emergency use in the European Union.

No specific timeline was set for allowing vaccinated tourists into the EU, but von der Leyen's comments are the first by a senior European Union official confirming that the Union is planning a major change to its entry policies.