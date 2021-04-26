Report: Netanyahu tried to approve operational activity behind backs of cabinet ministers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz tried to approve operational activity behind the backs of cabinet ministers, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening.

At the last minute, according to the report, Netanyahu was forced to convene a very limited forum of ministers to approve the operational activity, even though he had planned in advance to carry out the operation without the approval of the relevant ministers.

During the discussion, Kan 11 News learned, some of the parties expressed concern and asked questions about the necessity of the operation - mainly for fear of a reaction. Despite the concerns, the ministers eventually approved the operation - with the idea behind it being to convey a message to the other side.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response, "This is a complete lie. Without referring to a specific action, any operational activity is approved by the mechanisms and processes that have been in place for years and as stipulated by law. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, and the heads of the security bodies are involved in the approval process."

"Sometimes other ministers also participate in this process, in order to shed light on aspects related to their areas of responsibility or to provide additional points of view. When the activity meets the criteria in section 40A of the Basic Law of the Government - it is brought to the Security Cabinet as required by law. This is how it is done and what is done on a regular basis."