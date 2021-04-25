Bereaved journalist: There's no symmetry between Arab terror and other violence

Channel 12 News journalist Yair Sherki, whose brother Shalom Yohai Sherki was murdered in a car ramming terrorist attack in Jerusalem in 2015, spoke out on Sunday against those making a comparison between racist remarks and violence by Jews and Arab terrorism.

“There has been an attempt in recent days to create a symmetry, as though it’s on both sides,” he said when discussing the riots in Jerusalem in recent days. “So yes, there were indeed racist remarks and violent incidents on the Jewish side, but there is no symmetry. It’s not at all similar.”

“There’s no justification [for violence], but don’t mislead the viewer: There is no symmetry,” stressed Sherki.